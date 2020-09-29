Covid-19: Mercy Malaysia mobilises its volunteers to Sabah

According to its statement, Mercy Malaysia will be assisting the local Health Clinics with the plan to conduct 1,200 Covid-19 testing in Lahad Datu and provide hygiene kits and food packs to the affected communities in the surrounding areas. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Mercy Malaysia is mobilising its volunteers from the Sabah chapter in response to the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

According to its statement, Mercy Malaysia will be assisting the local Health Clinics with the plan to conduct 1,200 Covid-19 testing in Lahad Datu and provide hygiene kits and food packs to the affected communities in the surrounding areas.

“The most affected areas are Tawau (759 cases), Semporna (309), Lahad Datu (295) and Kunak (75) it and the targeted enhanced movement control order in the four districts would involve 962, 661 people.

“The battle against Covid-19 is far from over. We strongly encourage you to follow the standard operating procedures: wash and sanitise your hands, maintain your distance, wear face masks,” it said.

Mercy Malaysia also advised those travelling from the affected areas to self-quarantine, to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and curb the spread and intensity of the pandemic.

Those who wish to support the people of Sabah may channel their donation to Covid-19 Pandemic Fund through Mercy Humanitarian Fund:(MBB 5621 7950 4126) or Mercy Malaysia: (CIMB 8000 7929 08) or through www.mercy.org.my.

All donations to Mercy Malaysia are tax-exempted. — Bernama