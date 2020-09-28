Istana Negara to issue statement at 6pm today

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks to members of the media at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Istana Negara is expected to issue an official statement at 6pm today.

A short text message broadcast by the palace earlier read: "This is a broadcast message. We wish to inform you that Istana Negara will issue a statement at 6pm today."

The message has since been confirmed as true by a palace official. However, it was not disclosed what the statement would be about.

Speculation is rife that the statement could likely be on the latest update on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's health or on the King's views on the country's current political situation.

It was reported last Monday that the King had been admitted into the National Heart Institute (IJN) due to health-related reasons.

A day later, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made an announcement claiming that he has the numbers to form a new government.

According to the PKR president, the King had granted him an audience but that has since been postponed as the King had to remain in IJN another day.

In late February, then PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali led 10 MPs to leave the party to support Perikatan Nasional, triggering one of the country’s worst political crises and shortening the rule of Pakatan Harapan.

This saw Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sworn in as the country's eighth prime minister on March 1, after claiming he has the majority support in Parliament.