PRS president urges elected Sabahan lawmakers to stay true to voters

Masing said he hopes that the elected representatives of Sabah will discharge their responsibilities in ways they have promised during their campaign. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 27 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing today expressed hope that the newly elected Sabah state lawmakers will not disappoint the people who have voted for them in yesterday's state election.

He said they should not be too 'adventurist' and start wandering and hopping all over the 'ponds', in reference to Sabah lawmakers’ habit for jumping shop.

"The Sabah people’s welfare is of paramount importance especially during Covid-19 pandemic," the Sarawak deputy chief minister said when commenting on Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) victory after ousting Warisan Plus from power.

Masing said as PRS president, he offers his heartiest congratulations to GRS for its victory.

"Now that the people of Sabah have spoken, it is my hope that the elected representatives of Sabah will discharge their responsibilities in ways they have promised during their campaign.

"Whatever disappointments they may have, they better keep those to themselves and bide their time till the next state election in five years' time," he said.

He said the results of the Sabah election serves as a good lesson for Sarawakians that Malaysia as a nation is here to stay.

"As Sarawakians, we must, however, demand what is rightfully ours as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution.

"Nothing more and nothing less," he stressed.