A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Ministry of Health reported 150 new Covid-19 cases today amid growing concern over the rise in the infection rate in recent weeks.

Only four of the cases were imported while 146 were local transmission, the ministry said in a Facebook post this evening. Active cases now stood at 950.

The number of deaths also rose to 134 today with one new fatality reported. Meanwhile six patients are now in intensive care units.

