Water polluters in Selangor to face RM200,000-RM1m fine, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Those who cause river pollution in Selangor will face a minimum fine of RM200,000 or not exceeding RM1 million, and a jail term of up to three years through an amendment to the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) Enactment 1999.

Under the current Section 70 of the Luas Enactment, anyone caught polluting the water is liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both, and a further fine of RM5,000 for each day the offence is continued after a notice by Luas requiring compliance has been served.

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Luas was in the process of improving the Luas Enactment 1999 and would table it at the next Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting to address the river pollution issue.

“The improved Luas legislation will cover all aspects of the state’s water resource management, especially in strengthening the laws to enable the imposition of higher fines on polluters.

“Apart from that, the Department of Environment (DOE) is also in the process of reviewing and amending the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which also emphasises on stricter forms of punishment for water polluters,” he said

The text of his speech was read by state Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman, Izham Hashim at the state-level World Rivers Day celebration 2020 and launching of the Friends of River Initiative in Subang Jaya, near here, today.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the State Executive Council (MMKN) had decided for Luas to set up a special team to increase control in the state’s water resource areas and river basins to boost enforcement actions.

He said the Luas ‘Skuad Pantas’ (Quick Squad) would conduct 24-hour monitoring in the sensitive water resource areas at the Sungai Selangor, Sungai Langat and Sungai Klang basins to prevent water resource pollution and minimise disruption to the water treatment plant (LRA) operations.

“The establishment of this squad is to further strengthen the previous state government’s initiative, namely the ‘Op Sumber Air’ which started in March with the participation of various relevant agencies.

“To date, seven pollution incidents which could have caused disruption to the LRA operations (yellow code) and water supply, could be curbed via the ‘Op Sumber Air. With this squad, it is hoped that control measures and enforcement will be more stringent and serious,” he added. — Bernama