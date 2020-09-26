BN declares victory for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, chief minister talks to start ‘as soon as possible’

File photo of Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin during the unveiling of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah's pledges in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin tonight declared victory in the state election for the Opposition alliance dubbed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Bung who also won the Lamag state seat tonight said GRS has sufficient members to form the next Sabah government after taking 37 out of 73 seats in the legislature.

“As of 9.23pm, I would like to announce that GRS has managed to secure a simple majority and can therefore form the next state government,” he said.

When asked, Bung said that negotiations to decide the next chief minister will take place “as soon as possible”.

