Malaysian Maritime to enforce stricter control in east coast waters

Mohd Rosli (centre right) visiting the Tawau Maritime Zone yesterday. — Borneo Post Online pic

TAWAU, Sept 25 — Malaysian Maritime stepped up its control throughout the waters of east coast of Sabah in conjuction with the election season, while at the same time curbing the increase in positive cases of Covid-19.

According to Sabah State and Labuan Federal Territory director, First Admiral (M) Mohd Rosli Abdullah, during his visit to the Tawau Maritime Zone yesterday, Maritime Malaysia, especially the Sabah State Maritime, had mobilized its assets to the maximum possible to curb the entry of illegal immigrants to ensure the smooth running of the state elections tomorrow.

He said that he had received the information and intelligence on the inclusion of illegal immigrants in conjunction with the state election, adding that Maritime Malaysia would not compromise with any party that tried to bring in these illegal immigrants into the waters of Sabah.

“Sabah State Maritime has also arranged asset movements throughout the Maritime Zone to combat transmission of Covid-19 carried by foreigners as we all know and have seen an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the east coast of Sabah.

“Currently some assets have been added to increase monitoring operation around the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Kudat,” he said.

His presence at the Tawau Maritime Zone was to see closer the situation in Tawau waters and the operations carried out in curbing the entry of illegal immigrants while combating Covid-19 and to ensure the state election would not be jeopardised by external elements.

During the visit, he had the opportunity to meet with maritime officers and members in Tawau who are carrying out their duties and responsibilities to protect Sabah’s waters from any element of crime. — Borneo Post Online