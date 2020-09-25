Putrajaya says authorities keeping tight control over spread of Covid-19 ‘fake news’

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 373 denials and explanations concerning fake news have been broadcasted to the public by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s fast response team in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 related fake news. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 25 — The Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police have opened 268 investigation papers into the spread of “fake news” in relation to Covid-19, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Of this number, 131 are still under investigation, while 35 cases have since been prosecuted in court, 12 have been issued warning notices, 16 still under trial, and 19 have pleaded guilty.

“At the same time, 373 denials and explanations concerning fake news have been broadcasted to the public by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s fast response team in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 related fake news,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile Ops Benteng under the auspices of the Armed Forces, the police, the Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Immigration Department, the Customs Department, the Border Control Agency, and other government bodies have arrested 42 undocumented migrants, two middlemen and two smugglers yesterday.

Also confiscated were nine land vehicles. 91 road blocks were conducted nationwide to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants into the country via ratlines.

From July 24 until yesterday 34,027 individuals have returned to Malaysia via international entry points, and have been placed in 65 hotels and nine premises including public training institutes.

Of this number, 7,593 are currently undergoing mandatory quarantining while 103 have been sent to the hospitals for treatment. 26,331 have since been discharged from quarantine and permitted to return home.