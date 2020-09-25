Azmin slams Warisan after old video of him stumping for it surfaces ahead of Sabah polling

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the video was taken for a speech in Kimanis during its by-election in January 2020 to help a Warisan candidate, who at that time was allied with Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) Information Chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today the act of “certain parties” playing up old video clips of his speech supporting Parti Warisan Sabah is a desperate act to gain votes.

He said the video was taken for a speech in Kimanis during its by-election in January 2020 to help a Warisan candidate, who at that time was allied with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The repetition of the speech which was repeated a few hours before the Sabah state rlection 2020 polling day proves that Warisan is in a desperate situation and is trying to get my support for Warisan candidates.

“I call on all voters in Sabah to give strong and solid support to the candidates of the PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in the Sabah State Election which will take place tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

The video clips were posted all over the social media since Tuesday with some of online users posting it to refer to Azmin’s cryptic Twitter post of “incorrigible liar and political psychopath” on Twitter.

The tweet was believed to be a reference to his former boss PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that PN has lost its majority.

Azmin is seen to be actively campaigning for Sabah state election, supporting the candidates of Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) an alliance of PN and BN along with some local Sabah parties to wrestle the state from Warisan — a federal Opposition party.

Despite some hiccups and even fighting amongst themselves in 17 seats, Azmin is confident that Sabahans will vote for them.

“In the programmes to help the people of Sabah, I can feel that the people’s support is strong and intact to the Perikatan Nasional and the partners of the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) to demand change tomorrow.

“I am confident and believe that the people of Sabah want a stable state government and have good relations with the federal government for the prosperity of the state and the well-being of the people of Sabah,” he said.