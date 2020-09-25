Anwar’s majority support claim won’t affect Sabah election, says Inanam candidate

Liberal Democratic Party’s Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat said Anwar’s announcement has hardly stirred up any reaction in West Malaysia, let alone Sabah. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PENAMPANG, Sept 25 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim to have the majority support of MPs to form a new federal government will not influence the Sabah state election, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) honorary life president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat.

Chong, who is contesting the Inanam state seat, said Anwar’s announcement has hardly stirred up any reaction in West Malaysia, let alone Sabah.

“So I think (Anwar’s claim to have parliamentary majority) will not sway the state election,” the former chief minister said when asked by the media during his walkabout in Donggongon township here today.

Chong was seemingly unperturbed by Anwar’s bid to replace the current Federal Government.

“Whether Anwar succeed or not, that is politics in West Malaysia. It is unrelated to us in Sabah. For us, we just want to make sure Sabah has a stable government,” Chong said.

A total of 447 candidates are vying for the 73 state seats in Sabah in the state election tomorrow.

Meanwhile, he opined that the polling day tomorrow was a golden opportunity for the electorate in Sabah to vote in a sincere and clean state government.

Chong hoped that the voters would give his party an opportunity to serve the people of Sabah.

“Our party is clean. We have endured 31 years in Sabah. We are not a party formed yesterday or last month.

“Almost all of our candidates are new faces, young people, and most importantly, honest individuals,” he said to the media during his walkabout in Donggongon township here today.

Chong urged voters to cast their ballot early in the morning tomorrow as their ballots would determine the future of Sabah.

He acknowledged the concerns the Covid-19 situation in Sabah, but assured that the relevant authorities, including the Health Department, Election Commission (EC) and police, were doing their job in ensuring the polling centres were sanitised regularly to protect the safety of the voters. — Borneo Post Online