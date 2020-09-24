Shafie declines comment on Anwar’s Putrajaya claim, focuses on winning Sabah election

With polling just two days away, Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said his priority is the Sabah state election. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today refused to comment on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim to commanding the majority in Parliament.

With polling just two days away, the Semporna MP said his priority is the Sabah state election.

“I don’t want to respond. I’m focused on Sabah right now. I’m here to win,” Shafie replied reporters asked if Warisan supports Anwar’s shock announcement yesterday on having more than a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat to wrest federal power from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Shafie is caretaker chief minister and was attending the Sabah Unity Movement youth gathering here this morning.

The coalition that won control of Sabah in Election 2018, dubbed Warisan Plus comprising Warisan, DAP, PKR, Upko and most recently, Amanah is seeking reelection.

It is now up against the massive Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, a super alliance of coalitions comprising PN, Barisan Nasional, PAS and a slew of local parties and several friendly independent candidates.

Political analysts previously told Malay Mail that Anwar’s parliamentary majority claim, if true, would boost the Warisan campaign.

It is unknown how the announcement is affecting voting patterns in Sabah as many are anticipating Anwar’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Istana Negara has issued a statement saying the Agong has consented to meet Anwar, but the audience will be deferred as the monarch is currently hospitalised at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

In a press conference yesterday, Anwar who is Port Dickson MP claimed his majority consisted of Malay-Muslim MPs, but stopped short of revealing numbers or names, saying he will present the list to the King.

Anwar also claimed that none of the MPs who had defected from Pakatan Harapan earlier this year were among those who had returned to support him.

Leaders from PN component parties have said they are behind Muhyiddin, while Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has admitted many of his party MPs back Anwar.