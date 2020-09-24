Sarawak Bersatu chief says committed to working with state govt

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen on caps in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BINTULU, Sept 24 — The state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is committed to working closely with the Sarawak government in bringing more development to the people, said its chief Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

He said as part of the same Perikatan Nasional pact with the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition, Bersatu only wants the best for all Sarawakians especially those living in rural areas.

“With the basic facilities which had been provided in most of the rural areas, the people would enjoy the overflow of socio-economic activities.

“Bersatu Sarawak will continue to give high commitment and concern to the needs and voices of the rural community under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin cum president of Bersatu,” he said.

Jaziri said this when officiating at the laying of the foundation of Rumah Sanggong Japar at its new site in Sungai Teba, Sebauh here on Tuesday, which was attended by some 200 people.

He added the party’s next target is to provide rural folk in Sarawak with digital connectivity which can help provide the people with opportunities in education as well as the economy.

“It is very important to produce a high-potential generation from rural areas that will be as competitive as those from other states and even foreign countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Sarawak information chief Duke Janteng, who was also present, spoke on the purpose of establishing the Bintulu Community Welfare Club which he chairs.

He said the setting-up of the club is to ensure the welfare and basic needs of the local community would always be given priority.

“The club will continue to be a bridge and a channel to highlight the voice of the people to the various ministries and government agencies so that their rights and needs will be protected and guaranteed,” he said. — Borneo Post