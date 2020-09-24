Putra VP accuses Perak Land and Mines of fraudulently giving Malay reserve land to other races

Parti Putra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman speaks to reporters outside the Ipoh district police headquarters, September 24, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 24 — A Parti Putra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) leader today alleged that Malay reserve land in Sitiawan in the Manjung district of Perak was given unlawfully to non-Malays and non-Muslims.

Putra vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman claimed about 20 of the 317 plots in the area were owned and registered to non-Malays.

She lodged a report at the district police headquarters here alleging wrongdoing, power abuse and fraud at the Perak Land and Mines Office and unnamed parties.

“Based on our checks the 317 plots in the expanse of 649.20 hectares of land are under the status of Malay Holding, which is under the number 488 of the 16,996.80 hectares of Malay reserve land gazette dated January 7, 1930. This means the land is only for the Malays.

“However, around 20 plots out the land has been owned by other races even though in the grants, which were obtained from the land office, clearly stated as Malay reserve land,” she said at a press conference.

Hamidah said her party’s check showed these were registered for commercial use, mostly for agriculture.

She also alleged that almost half of the number 488 Malay reserve plots or about 8,691.84 hectares have had their status as Malay reserve land revoked.

“According to the Malay reserve enactment, any land which has been revoked from the Malay reserve status must be replaced with the same size of land in the same state immediately.

“Without the replacement, the revocation of Malay reserve land will be null and void,” she explained.

She said that her party will also lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and was preparing an affidavit for a lawsuit on this.

Malay Mail contacted Perak Land and Mine Office director Datuk Mohamad Fariz Mohamad Hanip for his response, but the official declined to comment pending his checks into the allegations.