Armed Forces dismisses claims personnel contracted Covid-19 during early voting in Sabah

Royal Malaysian Navy personnel wait to cast their votes during early voting for the Sabah state poll in Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu September 22, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) today denied allegations that there were Covid-19 infection cases among its personnel after dipping their fingers in indelible ink during the early voting process for the Sabah State Election on Tuesday.

MAF headquarters in a statement today said the allegation, which went viral on social media, was fake news and can cause confusion, spark concern among the people as well as disrupt the state election process.

“Any individual disseminating fake news could be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” according to the statement.

Therefore, the public is advised not to be easily influenced by any news that can cause concern in the community.

”Please get the latest information on Covid-19 via the official channels of National Security Council (MKN) and Ministry of Health,” it said. — Bernama