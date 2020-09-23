Saudi govt to inform Putrajaya on umrah resumption, says minister

P Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque at the end of their Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 13, 2019. — Reuters pic UTRAJAYA, Sept 23 — Malaysia will get official information regarding permission to perform the umrah from the Saudi Arabian government, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

“Any decision pertaining to the permission to perform the umrah has to be discussed carefully with the Saudi Arabian government first," he told reporters after opening a seminar at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex here today.

He said this in response to reports which claimed that the Saudi Arabian government is reopening its doors in stages for the umrah pilgrimage beginning on Oct 4 this year, after closing it for seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was reported that for a start, about 6,000 residents in Saudi Arabia would be allowed to perform the umrah everyday from Oct 4, while those from other countries would be allowed to do so from Nov 1 with the capacity increased to 20,000 people daily.

Zulkifli said he would discuss with the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the necessary standard operating procedures (SOP) that would have to be implemented if Malaysians are allowed to perform the umrah.

Earlier in his speech, Zulkifli said the government recognised the role and contribution of agencies handling the umrah pilgrimage for Malaysians because it is through their excellent governance that Malaysia has become a model for other Islamic countries in the world. — Bernama