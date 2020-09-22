Putrajaya says no quarantine for voters returning from Sabah; Covid-19-positive cases not allowed to vote

Ismail Sabri said that those who have tested positive of Covid-19 will not be allowed to vote in the Sabah state election. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that those returning from Sabah after voting in the state election will not need to undergo the compulsory 14-days quarantine.

Ismail Sabri said that the authorities are only encouraging those who return from selected areas such as Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Kunak in Sabah — where Covid-19 cases are rife — to perform swab tests for their own safety.

“Many are confused if they will be quarantined once they return from Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak or Labuan.

“However, I would like to inform that they don’t need to be quarantined for 14 days in quarantine centres or at home,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

For those displaying symptoms, Ismail Sabri said that it is compulsory for them to perform a swab test when they exit Sabah.

Separately, Ismail Sabri also said that those who have tested positive of Covid-19 will not be allowed to vote in the Sabah state election, which is set to be held on September 26.

“Only three categories are allowed to vote. First are the normal voters. We advise them to come out and vote at the allocated time by the Election Commission (EC) in order to avoid crowds and congestion.

“Second are voters with symptoms. They’re allowed to vote at voting centres at a specific time.

“While the third are voters who are at the quarantined centres. They are allowed to vote as well, but they need to get permission from the District Office so that the Health Officers can bring them to the voting centres,” he explained.



