Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases tick up in Malaysia again, with 82 reported today

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Health Ministry announced 82 new cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia today, bringing the total number of active cases to 665.

Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 82, only 10 were imported cases, comprising nine Malaysians and one Indian citizen.

He added that the nine Malaysians who had recently returned from India, were all medical students, while the other case involved an Indonesian national in Sarawak.

“Of the 72 local transmissions, 60 are Malaysians and the rest are foreigners. There are 60 cases from Sabah involving 41 in the Benteng cluster. Seven of them are foreigners while the rest are locals.

“Pulau and Selamat had six cases each while five new cases were detected in the new cluster of Bangau-Bangau,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his Covid-19 briefing today.

In Kedah, 10 new cases were reported in the Sungai cluster involving nine locals and one foreigner who were detected during screenings conducted in the area under an enhanced movement control order.

In Selangor, the sole case was detected during a preoperative screening and the individual was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Meanwhile, two cases were detected in Sarawak.

“To date, there are nine individuals in intensive care, where two are currently on ventilators.

“With no fatalities today, the death toll remains at 130,” Dr Noor Hisham added.

There were also 168 recoveries recorded today.