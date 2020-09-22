Allies STAR and PBS reach compromise in Sabah polls to avoid clashes in two seats

General view of a Parti Bersatu Sabah flag ahead of the Sabah state election in Kota Kinabalu September 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 22 — With four days to go to polling, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) have finally reached a compromise in at least two state seats.

As election campaigning picks up speed, the two parties allied as the Opposition bloc under the greater Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) banner today announced a mutual decision to “withdraw” their respective candidates and support their other political partners in election to prevent diminishing their collective votes on September 26.

PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim said his party’s candidates in Tambunan and Bingkor will give way to STAR, which is a component of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

STAR president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said that in return, two independent candidates linked to his party in two other constituencies, Bengkoka and Api Api, will now punt for PBS.

MORE TO COME