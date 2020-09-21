Niosh: Carbon monoxide leakage can also happen to new vehicles

The family of Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, 21, are seen at the Forensic Unit of Hospital Seberang Jaya September 17, 2020. Last Wednesday, in Butterworth, the case of four friends who were resting in a car with the engine on ended in tragedy when three of them died from inhaling carbon monoxide. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The general notion that carbon monoxide leakage can only occur in old vehicles is not true as it can also happen to new vehicles.

National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health (Niosh) vice-chairman, Senator Datuk T. Mohan said apart from that, the recommendation by some quarters to wind down the windows to prevent carbon monoxide gas poisoning was also not acceptable.

“The vehicle’s engine is turned on for a long time without realising that a gas leak could occur from the exhaust and seep to the passenger compartment of the car.

“The gas leak can be detected through temperature changes in the vehicle, unpleasant odour and feeling of nausea. If these signs are obvious, the windows should be opened immediately and the air-conditioner and engine also to be turned off immediately,” he said in a statement today.

However, drivers are reminded not to sleep in a vehicle with the engine on as it can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Drivers who feel sleepy should stop and rest outside the vehicle or at a place with good, safe and fresh air circulation.

“Vehicle users should also ensure that the air-conditioner is serviced at least once in six months to prevent untoward incidents,” said Mohan.

Last Wednesday, in Butterworth, the case of four friends who were resting in a car with the engine on ended in tragedy when three of them died from inhaling carbon monoxide.

On the accident involving a member of the public at a construction site recently, Mohan said Niosh advised developers, main contractors and subcontractors of any construction project to review the safety aspects at the site to ensure safety for workers and the public.

Last Saturday, a woman cheated death when a concrete slab from the construction structure of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) fell on her car. — Bernama