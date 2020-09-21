Anifah Aman slams Mohamaddin Ketapi for labelling 2013 Lahad Datu standoff as mere ‘theatrics’

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (pic) claimed it was clear that the statement issued by Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi showed how blinded and indifferent Parti Warisan Sabah is towards the sacrifice of Malaysia’s national heroes. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has chided former tourism and culture minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi for the latter’s labelling of Armed Forces personnel’s sacrifice during the Lahad Datu incursion in 2013 as ‘theatrics’.

Expressing disappointment at the former minister, Anifah said it was clear that the statement issued showed how blinded and indifferent Parti Warisan Sabah is towards the sacrifice of Malaysia's national heroes.

“I am very disappointed after viewing a video clip of a Parti Warisan, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi who gave an insulting speech towards the security forces of Malaysia who willingly sacrifice their lives to protect the country’s sovereignty.

“Where is the respect of the said Parti Warisan leader towards the security forces of Malaysia who lost their lives defending Sabah’s sovereignty?

“His speech can be construed as a treachery to Sabah,” Anifah said in a Facebook posting.

Anifah further stated that such an action and treachery can never be accepted and Parti Warisan Sabah should be ashamed by the statement before urging the rakyat to reject such leaderships.

Mohamaddin allegedly made the disparaging remark during a speech at the campaign trail yesterday.

The Silam MP claimed due to the “mass killing theatrics” which took place in Kampung Tanduo, a lot of people lost their lives during the incursion when about 235 militants landed on Sabah after arriving by boat from Siminul Island, Philippines.

At the end of the standoff, around fifty-six militants were killed, together with six civilians and ten Malaysian security force personnel. The rest of the militants were either captured, or escaped back to the Philippines.

Mohamaddin is expected to release a statement addressing the matter later this evening.

* A previous version of this story contained errors which have since been corrected.