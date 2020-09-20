Kedah health director: 19,167 residents in Kota Setar EMCO area screened for Covid-19

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Sept 20 — A total of 19,167 residents under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kota Setar district have undergone the Covid-19 screening test from Sept 11 until yesterday.

Kedah Health director, Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said previously, the department had estimated that about 15,000 to 20,000 residents would be screened but the number could increase if more positive cases of the outbreak were recorded.

“For today alone, 450 health workers have been mobilised to assist in the Covid-19 sampling process and for now, the State Health Department (JKN) only uses the services of staff from within the Kota Setar district and other districts in the state.

“There have been no health workers from other states called to assist in the sampling tests,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Dr Mohd Fikri reminded the public to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures and instructions in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Members of the public who need more information can refer to the Kota Setar District Health Department’s operations room by calling 019-4053711,” he said. — Bernama