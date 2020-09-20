Husam says submitting four O&G-related proposals on Kelantan economic development to PM

Datuk Husam Musa speaks to reporters outside the Yayasan Al-Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Husam Musa said he will submit four proposals on Kelantan’s economic development related to the oil and gas (O&G) industry to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Husam, who is Kota Baru Amanah chief and adviser to the party, said the proposals that will be sent following the conclusion to the Sabah state election, were previously submitted to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by way of four letters last year.

“Even though Kelantan is under the leadership of PAS, I as a senator have written at least four letters to Dr Mahathir in an effort to further improve Kelantan’s economy.

“God willing these proposals will be submitted after the Sabah state election. If before this I have not copied to the state government, it will be sent to the mentri besar this time,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

According to Husam, the first letter was to propose a gas pipeline connection from Kerteh, Terengganu to Bachok, Kelantan under the Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) system.

“Only Kelantan lacks the PGU facilities and if it can be done, God willing, gas supply could be stored in the state. This will indirectly reduce production costs.

“Moreover, with the existence of the PGU, it could provide employment opportunities where the main issues in Kelantan today involve youngsters without jobs and income, pushing them to involve themselves in social ills,” he added.

As for the second letter, Husam said it was submitted during his time as Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairman to create a petroleum apprentice training scheme for Kelantan youngsters that would encourage those interested in the field to build a future career in the gas industry.

The third letter involved a conditional agreement between Petronas and the state government whereby 30 per cent of the job opportunities in offshore platforms or the gas industry would be given to Kelantan-born folks.

The final letter and proposal Husam said, was to build a gas power plant in Kelantan that would indirectly allow the state and country in generally to reap the benefits of natural gas resources produced by the state.

Husam also claimed that he had obtained the interest of investors keen on developing his proposals during the period of waiting since last year which he refused to divulge further.