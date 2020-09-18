No official announcement on permission to perform umrah, says minister

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri says there has been no official announcement from the Saudi Arabian government pertaining to permission to perform the Umrah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― There has been no official announcement from the Saudi Arabian government pertaining to permission to perform the umrah thus far, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Zulkifli said that it was based on his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan, four days ago.

He said that during the meeting he asked about when applications for the umrah visa will be officially opened.

“He (Mahmoud Hussein) stated that thus far there is no official announcement,” Zulkifli told reporters after officiating the 'Sehati Sejiwa' Post-Marriage Course for Muslim couples here, today.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility that the permission to perform the umrah would only be given out starting next year.

“Anything is possible, but I as a minister should speak using facts based on official statements,” he said.

On the programme, Zulkifli said that it was a pilot project that may be expanded to the next phase provided it receives positive feedback from participants.

He said this course was also part of the initiatives to reduce the divorce rate in the country. ― Bernama