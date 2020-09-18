Cops misusing govt assets for personal interest will be punished, says Bukit Aman

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said action was taken against a number of police officers and personnel who were found misusing government's assets for personal interest. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― Action has been taken against a number of police officers and personnel who were found misusing government's assets such as vehicles belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for personal interest.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said action was taken under Regulation 36 of the Public Officers Regulations 1993 which involves disciplinary proceedings.

“Other punishments include not being eligible for promotion, warnings, emolument cuts and postponement of salary increase. They are also not eligible to attend official courses for a certain period,” he told Bernama today.

On Tuesday, Zamri in a press conference said there have been several police officers and personnel who committed offences such as abuse of power, fighting and not adhering to standard operating procedures while on duty.

Meanwhile, he said there were also complaints from policemen who claimed that they have been ordered to carry out personal chores for their superiors such as sending their wives to the market.

However, no action has been taken so far as no specific name was mentioned.

“We urged those involved to stop doing these things and the victims should lodge specific reports,” he said, adding that stern action would be taken against those who utilised staff for personal matters. ― Bernama