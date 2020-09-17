Sabah state election: BN candidate launches additional manifesto for Karamunting

Party flags are seen during the Sabah state election campaign in Luyang, Sabah September 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SANDAKAN, Sept 17 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Karamunting state seat launches an additional six-point election manifesto to further develop the constituency if he is elected by the people in the 16th Sabah state election on September 26.

Datuk Chew Kok Woh said his intention was to boost the economic development in the area and improve the well-being of the people in addition to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah pledges launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

“The six manifesto (for Karamunting) are to establish a free trade zone, an e-commerce business centre, upgrade and modernise the open area in Pasir Putih, develop water village as a homestay, build low cost housing and more clinics,” he said when launching the manifesto here today.

He said the proposed free trade zone at Sandakan port in Karamunting was inspired by the Johor Premium Outlet and was hoped to boost tourism in the area thus accelerating economic activities and attracting investors to Sandakan.

Chew said a traditional water village in Kampung Pukat here could be upgraded as a tourist attraction similar with the homestay village concept of Kampung Kukup in Johor.

“I had the opportunity to visit Tanjung Piai during the by-election last year and Kampung Kukup has inspired me to develop Kampung Pukat,” he added.

Chew also said an open area in Pasir Putih near here would also be developed as a beach recreation area for the people.

Besides, he would also work to upgrade the broadband services in the area in order to set up an e-commerce centre for the benefit of the entrepreneurs.

Concerned on the lack of low cost housing for the people in the area, Chew said he would work towards the construction of more of such houses as well as health clinics. — Bernama