NRD encourages public to use online applications during Covid-19 pandemic period

BALIK PULAU, Sept 17 — The National Registration Department (NRD) encourages those who want to apply for various documents, such as identity cards as well as birth and marriage certificates, to do so through the online application system.

Its director-general, Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the online system only required an individual to be present when collecting the new documents, therefore, this procedure is also time-saving.

“So far, response to this online application has been overwhelmingly encouraging, with many already understanding how this system works. During the movement control order (MCO) period and when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic, we do encourage the public to use this online application medium,” he said.

Ruslin said this to reporters after handing over the MyKad to single mother Zainab Kasim, 78, and her son, Samsuri Mat Khamis, 46, a disabled person (OKU), in Kampung Teluk Awak, Teluk Bahang here today. Their cards had been previously damaged.

The implementation of the online application system, which commenced in July, is an effort by the NRD to ensure that citizens’ registration records are always updated and in order, in line with the Security and Public Order Policy.

Ruslin said the sick Zainab faced constraints and obstacles leaving her disabled son alone in order to travel to the nearest NBD office to replace their damaged MyKads.

“The Penang NRD, through the ‘Mengenai Kasih Rakyat’ (MEKAR) programme, helped Puan Zainab and her disabled son to process the MyKad replacement application. The process of replacing a MyKad without having to come to the counter gave the family much joy because they did not have to make an effort to go to the NRD office,” he said, adding that the single mother is the 94th recipient of the MEKAR programme in Penang.

He said the NRD always strives to help the needy, especially the elderly, the disabled, the homeless and others to process their MyKad applications, among others through the on-the-ground programme.

Meanwhile, Zainab was grateful to finally receive her new identity card.

“Alhamdulillah, we finally got our new cards. Before this, we could not do it because we had to take the bus. But it is not easy because my son is disabled,” she added. — Bernama