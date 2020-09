KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — A weak earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Beluran, Sabah, at 6.55pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement today said the quake occurred about 42km south-east from Pitas at a depth of 10km.

“Tremors may be felt in area of Beluran. The department will continue to monitor the situation closely,” it said. — Bernama