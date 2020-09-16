Sarawak mulls more weather monitoring stations in Kapit for better flood warning

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters August 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KAPIT, Sept 16 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will discuss with the state Drainage and Irrigation Department on the need to install two more telemetry stations for Kapit Division to detect water levels after heavy downpours.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the new stations would be at Nanga Tulie and Nanga Mujong.

He said the station in Song would be equipped with a new battery to allow it to operate.

The division currently has 11 such stations being put up along the riverbanks.

“They are very important to measure rainfall volume and monitor water levels of the rivers, serving as early flood warning system,” he said after being briefed on the flood situation in Kapit Division here.

“If the people can be alerted early to the possibility of flood, they can make the necessary preparations to minimise property loss or damage or to move to higher ground and evacuation centres,” he added.

On the floods in the state, he said it was improving as waters were receding.

He commended the Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee for providing good service to those affected and in handling the situation.

“I have been told before the victims moved in, the Kapit Indoor Stadium had been sanitised first in view of the Covid-19 pandemic threat.

“The surrounding had also been sprayed with insecticide to get rid of mosquitos,” he added.

Uggah, who is the deputy chief minister, later visited the 84 victims at the temporary evacuation centre at the stadium.

The victims are 78 from Rumah Philimon longhouse in Nanga Bawai and three each from Kampung Muhibah and Kampung Baru.

Joining him were the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta, Pelagus Assemblyman Wilson Nyambong, Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon and the Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development permanent Secretary Edwin Abit.