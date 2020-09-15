Change Sabah political landscape for the better, says Ronald Kiandee

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee addresses reporters in Serdang August 26,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BELURAN, Sept 15 — The political landscape in Sabah will change for the better if the people are forward looking and vote in a state government that is aligned with the federal government, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

He said Sabah had had the experience of being administered by a party opposed to the central government, with the result that development in the state had been adversely affected.

“This Sabah state election is an opportunity to map out a new political landscape that is consistent with the wishes of the people.

“Come September 26, I can see that generally the people in Sabah will support parties contesting on the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) platform headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he told reporters after attending the Program Kenduri Rakyat in Kampung Keniogan, near here, today.

Also present was the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Labuk, Samad Jambri.

GRS comprises PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Earlier, the BN candidate for Kuamut, Datuk Juhari Janan, said the BN government before this had proven itself in efforts to help the people, especially in the rural area.

He said the previous BN government could do so because it was committed in ensuring that no one was left behind by development.

“As such, I urge voters in the Kuamut constituency not to make a wrong choice on polling day. Vote for the BN candidate,” he said when visiting the Inarad polling district centre in Kinabatangan today.

Juhari said BN had brought development such as schools and multi-purpose halls to Kuamut and amenities like roads, health clinics, electricity supply and clean water are still needed in many parts of the constituency. — Bernama