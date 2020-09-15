1MDB ex-CEO reveals Jho Low’s script for Najib’s meeting with auditors at PM’s house, why KPMG replaced by Deloitte

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex September 15, 2020. — by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Low Taek Jho provided Datuk Seri Najib Razak a written script to follow when trying to convince audit firm KPMG to unconditionally conclude its audit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) 2013 financial statements despite its reservations over a purported US$2.3 billion (RM9.5 billion) overseas investment, the court heard today.

Former 1MDB chief executive Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman revealed this while testifying as the 10th prosecution witness in Najib’s power abuse and money laundering trial over more than RM2 billion of 1MDB funds.

Mohd Hazem also revealed that Najib had met with KPMG in December 2013 in his private residence in Kuala Lumpur, as the audit firm insisted on obtaining more proof that 1MDB actually had US$2.3 billion of “assets” in overseas investments before it could conclude its audit of 1MDB’s finances for the financial year ending March 2013.

Mohd Hazem said the “pressure” that he faced as 1MDB CEO eventually led to 1MDB changing its auditors from KPMG to Deloitte, just around two weeks after Najib’s meeting with KPMG.

Jho Low’s script for Najib at KPMG meeting

Before the December 15, 2013 meeting with KPMG at Najib’s house at Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, Jho Low had sent an email on the same day that was made available to Najib and 1MDB officials including Mohd Hazem to outline how they should act during the meeting.

In the strategy outlined by Low for the meeting with KPMG auditors, he appeared to coach or direct then prime minister Najib on what to speak to the audit firm.

Mohd Hazem today read out in court Low’s “strategy”, including the instruction for Najib to express his confidence in the credentials of Singapore-based BSI Bank which was acting as the “fund manager” of 1MDB’s purported US$2.3 billion investments.

“As YAB PM has been briefed by chairman of 1MDB and management of 1MDB on several occasions, YAB PM is recommended not to engage in a lengthy discussion with KPMG over the issues, although YAB PM may offer them a brief opportunity to air their views.

“YAB PM to state clearly that he has been briefed and heard both sides, and is aware of the transactions and comfortable with them given all the facts. As a final position: YAB PM may suggest that KPMG may make disclosure notes (but not qualifying accounts) as to basis of valuation is based on confirmation from the regulated financial institutions,” the strategy by Low read.

According to Mohd Hazem who was present at the meeting with KPMG, Najib had discussed the matters outlined by Low with KPMG’s representative and now managing partner Datuk Johan Idris.

Najib — who was also the shareholder of the Finance Ministry-owned 1MDB due to his position as finance minister then — had assured KPMG representatives in the meeting that he knew of the US$2.3 billion investment by 1MDB’s special purpose vehicle Brazen Sky Limited, Mohd Hazem said.

Mohd Hazem said Najib had in the meeting questioned why KPMG was still raising its doubts and suspicions over whether the investment asset was still secure when BSI Bank had shown the bank statement for the investment, and when 1MDB was allegedly dealing with reputable parties.

“Datuk Seri Najib also said to Datuk Johan that he wished to see KPMG close 1MDB financial statements before December 31, 2013, where Datuk Johan did not give any reply to what was said by Datuk Seri Najib,” he added.

Pressure after the KPMG meeting

Mohd Hazem said KPMG subsequently did not conclude its audit on 1MDB’s 2013 financial statements even after knowing that Najib was personally aware of the US$2.3 billion investment, as it was still dissatisfied with the documents and answers provided by 1MDB.

“Due to pressure by Datuk Seri Najib to close 1MDB’s financial statements and for the company’s reputation, the management proposed to the board of directors and shareholder to replace KPMG with Deloitte.

“This decision was made because I received pressure from various parties including Datuk Seri Najib who contacted me several times through handphone to ensure 1MDB’s 2013 financial audit report is closed. I had no other proposals except to propose to the board of directors to replace KPMG with Deloitte,” Mohd Hazem said, adding that this was the first time that Najib had contacted him directly via phone and said he was pressed with the “urgency” of closing 1MDB’s financial statements for the financial year ending March 2013.

Just shortly after the December 15 meeting with KPMG, the 1MDB board of directors on December 31, 2013 approved in a written resolution the termination of KPMG as 1MDB’s auditors with its role to be replaced by Deloitte Kassim Chan, as KPMG had failed to close its audit of 1MDB’s 2013 finances, Mohd Hazem said.

Mohd Hazem also verified having received as 1MDB CEO a December 31, 2013 letter from Najib as finance minister, where Najib approved on behalf of 1MDB shareholder MOF Inc the termination of KPMG as 1MDB auditors and with Deloitte Kassim Chan to replace its role.

