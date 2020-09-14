Sabah state election: Reject money politics, says Shafie Apdal

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal campaigning in Kampung Balimbang Pulau Bum Bum in Semporna September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Sept 14 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has urged voters to use the 16th Sabah state election to put an end to money politics.

The chief minister said a state election is a platform for the people to pick the state government and voters should exercise their rights wisely.

“Voters will not become rich by getting RM200 or RM300, not even enough to buy a car, build a bungalow. Voters have integrity and will determine the future of the children of Sabah,” he said at a gathering of Warisan candidates and the people here today.

He said voting was the people’s rights and they should not sell their votes.

“The vote is yours; it’s your hand that will mark the ballot. Don’t sell votes,” he added.

According to Mohd Shafie, this state election is very important for the people to determine the future of Sabah.

Mohd Shafie is defending the Senallang seat in a five-cornered contest.

Polling will be held on September 26. — Bernama