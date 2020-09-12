Deputy minister: Socso to further promote Self-Employment Social Security Scheme so more will benefit

PASIR PUTEH, Sept 12 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will further promote its Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) to ensure more people will benefit from the personal protection scheme.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim said that self-employed individuals including farmers, fishermen, small traders and plantation workers, should start making contributions so that they will receive protection benefits under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“The requirements are quite simple, as they only need to register at the nearest Socso offices and a simple verification from local community leaders to confirm their eligibility,” he said after presenting Socso benefits to the next of kin of road accident victim, Tuan Isma Farazilahidayah Ismail, in Kampung Gong Tinggi here, today.

He said that self-employed individuals only have to pay RM157.50 a year or if they cannot afford it, they are allowed to make monthly instalments of between RM12 and RM50 a month so that it will not be a burden.

The scheme will also be promoted further via print, electronic and social media so that more people will become aware of its benefits, he said.

Meanwhile, earlier, Awang handed over Socso benefits to the family of Tuan Isma Farazilahidayah, 38, who was killed in a road accident on Sept 2 after the car driven by her husband Mohd Haqimi Che Lah, 30, skidded and crashed into a guardrail at KM 392 of the East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2) near Ajil, Bukit Besi, Terengganu.

Funeral management benefit of RM2,000 has been credited into Mohd Haqimi’s account and he will also be receiving a survivor pension of RM650 per month. — Bernama