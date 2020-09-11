Today is final round and ‘mother of all charges’ against Guan Eng, says lead prosecutor

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) leaves the Butterworth Sessions Court September 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 11 — Today’s two misappropriation of property charges against former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng will be the final round of charges against him, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin.

He told reporters outside the courtroom that today’s charges are “the mother of all charges”.

“Villagers would say if we see the head and body, we will want to see the tail so this is the tail,” he said.

He said it would be the final round of charges levelled against Lim, who is also a former finance minister.

Wan Shaharudin then expressed his confidence in winning the case.

“It is the AGC policy to only charge cases with a 99 per cent chance of winning, with the remaining one per cent left to the act of God,” he said.

He said he will be calling about 10 main witnesses, who are mostly based in Kuala Lumpur, to testify in the case when hearing starts.

Earlier today, Lim was slapped with two charges of misappropriating state government lands worth a total RM208,755,080 to Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd and Zenith Urban Development Sdn Bhd separately.

He claimed trial to committing the offences on two separate occasions first on February 17 in 2015 and the second on March 22 in 2017.

Wan Shaharudin had applied for both cases to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court and Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid allowed the application.

The cases will be heard together with Lim’s two other graft charges, also related to the undersea tunnel project in Penang, on October 12.