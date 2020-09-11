PLPGU in Ipoh is now officially the first flying academy under government agencies

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador delivers his speech at the Police Air Force Team Training Base in Ipoh September 11, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 11 — The Police Air Force Team Training Base (PLPGU) here has become the first government agency to receive the certificate to train pilots and conduct flying course.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said this time came after the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) has given recognition to PLPGU to operate as a flying training academy.

He said PLPGU has received the Approved Training Organisation — Flight Training Organisation (ATP-FTO) and Approved Training Organisation — Type Rating Training Organisation (ATP-TRTO) certificates from CAAM on July 23.

“This means the police no longer need to send their trainee pilots to overseas or private flying schools for the flying course as we already have the ability to train them,” he told a press conference at the PLPGU.

Abdul Hamid said that it took the police three years to prepare the documentation and upgrade the facilities in the PLPGU in order to turn it as a certified flying academy.

He also said that the Home Ministry has agreed on the terms to allow PLPGU to train all the air units which are under the Ministry’s department in the future.

“This will also save the fund and expenditure spent by the government in training their trainee pilots of various agencies.

“Providing training to pilots or the flying crew is not something cheap. However, with the recognition given to PLPGU the government can avoid spending more as how they did before,” he explained.

Earlier, CAAM chairman Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abdul Rahman presented the certificates to Abdul Hamid at the PLPGU Auditorium here.

Separately, Abdul Hamid said the police are well prepared for the upcoming Sabah state election.

“Generally, the existing police personnel in Sabah is adequate for the state election.

“However, we also flew additional police personnel, especially from the Criminal Investigation Department, as it was requested by the Sabah police,” he said.