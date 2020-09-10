Shafie Apdal: Warisan Plus candidates will compete using Warisan, Upko and PKR banners

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal says all Warisan Plus component members will contest under the Warisan flag, except Upko who will be using their own logo. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Warisan Plus coalition today announced that it will be contending under three banners for the upcoming Sabah State elections, namely Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), and PKR.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal made the announcement during the reveal ceremony of the coalition’s candidates, saying that all component parties had agreed for him, as the party president, to be their Chief Ministerial nominee should they emerge victorious.

“All of the Warisan Plus component members will contest under the Warisan flag, except Upko who will be using their own logo.

“This is important because Upko is a local party and must stake a claim. DAP was willing to use it, (Parti) Amanah (Negara) was willing, only PKR was not willing (to use Warisan’s logo),” he said during the ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre, which was broadcasted live on social media.

Shafie made the revelation before announcing the 73 Warisan Plus candidates selected to be named nominees for the elections

Of the 73 seats, a total of 54 will be competed by those under Warisan’s banner, which include DAP and Amanah candidates, 12 who will be competing under the Upko ticket, and seven under PKR’s banner.