Sg Gong pollution: Court extends remand of four factory managers by five days

The remand of four factory managers suspected to be involved in the water pollution incident of Sungai Gong, Rawang was extended today by another five days. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The remand of four factory managers suspected to be involved in the water pollution incident of Sungai Gong, Rawang was extended today by another five days.

The order to further remand the men, aged between 50 and 60, was issued by Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan.

The suspects, who are also brothers, had been remanded earlier for six days from Saturday and were brought to the Selayang Magistrate’s Court at 9.15am.

At the same court, a factory worker, who is in his 30s, was remanded for six days from today in connection with a similar incident after being arrested in Gombak, yesterday.

All of them were remanded for the investigation under Section 430 of the Penal Code.

Following oil pollution which allegedly came from the factory, four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants (LRA) had to suspend operations last Thursday, disrupting water supply to a total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley. — Bernama