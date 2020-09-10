Police have not summoned any army personnel in probe into private’s death in Johor

General Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain said the police have not summoned any army personnel to assist in investigation into the death of Private Abdul Aziz Aznam on August 28. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 —The police have not summoned any army personnel to assist in investigation into the death of Private Abdul Aziz Aznam on August 28, said Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

He said Malaysian Army (TDM) was open to cooperating and providing assistance to the police and would hand over any personnel who is suspected of being involved in the death.

“If there is any element of doubt in the investigation into the death of course the police will call any army personnel involved. For now, they have not, and we cannot precede as it will then interfere with the police investigation.

“There are a lot of procedures to go through... if there is a case of injustice against the deceased then those involved should be held responsible,” he told Bernama at the handing over of patrol cars to the Royal Military Police Corps at the Military Police Training Centre (Pulapot) here, today.

On September 7, Bernama reported that a soldier had died after he was believed to have jumped from the third floor of a residential building at a military camp in Johor.

The soldier suffered severe head injuries and was treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Johor.

— Bernama