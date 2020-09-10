PJ police seek witnesses in fatal hit-and-run in Jalan Kuala Selangor-Sungai Buloh

Police are requesting members of the public who witnessed a hit-and-run accident which caused the death of a 50-year-old man in Jalan Kuala Selangor-Sungai Buloh, heading towards Kepong at 5.45am to come forward to assist investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Police are requesting members of the public who witnessed a hit-and-run accident which caused the death of a 50-year-old man in Jalan Kuala Selangor-Sungai Buloh, heading towards Kepong at 5.45am to come forward to assist investigation.

Petaling Jaya police chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said witnesses of the incident can give their statements to the Petaling Jaya Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

“Witnesses can also contact the investigation officer Rozilah Hussin directly at 016-2679025 or 03-7966222,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama