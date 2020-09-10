Covid-19: No new cases detected in Sarawak today, Alam Cluster still active

Health workers take coronavirus test samples of a food delivery rider at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre in Shah Alam April 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 10 — No new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Sarawak today, with the total number of cases in the state remaining unchanged at 700 since the last positive case recorded yesterday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said in a statement today that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu is the only active cluster remaining in the state, with eight cases reported.

Seven cases from this cluster have recovered from the disease and have been allowed to be discharged, while another case is still being treated at Bintulu Hospital.

It also said that there were no cases of recoveries and discharges for the day. To date, 676 or 96.57 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged.

“A total of five cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Two are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, one at Sarawak General Hospital, one at Sibu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital,” the statement read.

Three new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also recorded, with none of them testing positive for the virus so far.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.71 per cent of the total number of cases.

On another matter, statistics provided by SDMC in the statement showed Kuching is the only district in Sarawak still being categorised as a yellow zone, due to having one active case in the last 14 days.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, there are 22 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of current PUS to 669 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

The statement added that the police had issued five compound notices on individuals for not complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

They comprised two in Kuching, one in Samarahan, one in Padawan and one in Sarikei. — Borneo Post