Teachers rescue stranded dolphin in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU, Sept 9 — A dolphin found stranded in shallow water near SK Bangingod here has returned to the sea.

District Wildlife Department officer Sylvester Saimin said the dolphin was found about 9.30am on Monday.

Sylvester said based on the photo, size and description provided by eye witnesses, the dolphin was believed to be a Common Bottlenose Dolphin.

“Following the upload of a post about the dolphin online, the department immediately retrieved information and deployed a team to the location.

“Upon arrival at the location, the team made sure that the dolphin was in open water and not approaching the shore,” he said.

Sylvester added after confirming that the dolphin was no longer in danger and far from where it was stranded, the team ended the operation at about 11am.

Meanwhile, the senior assistant of SK Bangingod, Yandy Merika said four teachers went to assist the dolphin after it was spotted by one of the teachers.

Yandy said the dolphin was found stranded in shallow water and was seen to be in weak condition.

The teachers later assisted the dolphin to remove it from the shallow water and after about 15 minutes, the dolphin regained its energy and started swimming around in the area. — Borneo Post