NUTP: TVET needs clearer, more consistent direction

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has called on Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin to review the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy and formulate a clearer and more consistent direction strategy.

NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huan Hock said in this context, it was important to train students to be skilled in various technical and vocational fields from young, especially those in Form Three.

“They are the ones who will drive the country on to glory in the future.

“Therefore, we need a detailed plan so that TVET graduates, such as those from the Upper Secondary Industry Apprenticeship, Upper Secondary Vocational Programme and Vocational Colleges, can help reduce the country’s dependence on foreign workers,” he said in a statement today.

He also said it was important to give priority to TVET students, especially those in the technical and engineering fields.

“In the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0, the use of technology and automation will be more advanced and the country will be left out if we don’t make the necessary improvements to the TVET,” Harry explained.

Harry said the NUTP strongly supports an article published by a local newspaper on Aug 24 on empowering agricultural TVET in Malaysia’s education system, written by a senior lecturer at the Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Faculty of Educational Studies.

He said agricultural TVET should be seen as a field that could generate a sustainable economy and highlighted as an important agenda in the education sector. — Bernama