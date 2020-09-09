Johor crown prince presents award letter to Sultan of Brunei

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attends the retreat session during the APEC Summit in Port Moresby in this file picture taken on November 18, 2018. — Reuters file pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim presented letters of awards to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Brunei’s Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in an audience at Istana Nurul Iman, Brunei, on Monday.

Tunku Ismail was leading a delegation to present letters of awards for the Most Exalted Order of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor, First Class, Datuk Seri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor to the Sultan of Brunei, and the Most Esteemed Order of the Johor Royal Family, First Class, to the Brunei Crown Prince.

According to a statement uploaded in the Johor Crown Prince Facebook account, Tunku Ismail was accompanied by the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, and the Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim.

Several photographs of the ceremony were also uploaded together with the statement.

Tunku Ismail was representing Sultan Ibrahim to present the letters on Johor’s intention to award the Sultan Brunei and the Crown Prince with the honours. — Bernama