Cuepacs hopes to meet PM to discuss five demands on Malaysian civil servants’ welfare

KOTA BARU, Sept 9 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has appealed to meet Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss the status of five demands concerning civil servants’ welfare, which has been put on hold following the change of government.

Its president Adnan Mat said Cuepacs had requested for a meeting in the congratulatory letter to Muhyiddin on his appointment as the 8th prime minister, last March.

“The five demands are salary increase effective July 1, 2018, shortening the second time-based promotion from 13 to 10 years effective Janiaru 1, 2018, and the announcement of additional salary to teachers on Grade DG56.

“It also involves early redemption of the Accumulated Leave of GCR (Gantian Cuti Rehat) for up to 75 days as replacement pay for those who had served for more than 15 years, and an additional Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of RM50 per month for the implementation group which is also extended to civil servants in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Adnan was speaking to reporters after attending an appreciation ceremony for Covid-19 frontliners at the Kota Bharu Police headquarters here today.

Elaborating further, Adnan said the meeting was to allow Cuepacs to present justifications of the demands from the aspects of allocations, feedback, process finalisation and implementation rules.

Cuepacs hoped the government would expedite the five demands as it had been announced by the previous government. — Bernama