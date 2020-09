Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim in a brief statement today said the 39-year-old man was arrested in Rantau yesterday after a video recording of the boy driving a Hino trailer went viral on social media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Sept 8 — The father of an 11-year-old boy who drove a trailer is being remanded for two days to facilitate the investigation into the case.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim in a brief statement today said the 39-year-old man was arrested in Rantau yesterday after a video recording of the boy driving a Hino trailer went viral on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama