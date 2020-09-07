Individuals posing as MOH staff fleeing with Covid-19 record books in Melaka, says state health committee chairman

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman shows the Covid-19 record book used by the group, in Melaka September 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 7 — The Melaka Health Department has detected a group of individuals posing as personnel from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and fleeing with Covid-19 record books from several business premises around Melaka Tengah district yesterday.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said the incidents were discovered after several business operators lodged complaints to the state health department and police.

He said that based on information, the acts were carried out by groups of two or three people, showing authority cards purportedly from the state health department, and carrying a form before making a run with the logbook.

“We are worried that if this continues, it would cause the community to lose confidence in writing down their details in the logbook before entering the premises. We are also concerned that personal data would be manipulated for criminal threats or fraud activities through phone calls,” he said in a press conference here today.

Rahmad said that following the incidents, Melaka Tengah Health office has lodged a police report for further action and reminded business premises not to give easy access or allow any party to take the Covid-19 health screening book.

He also emphasised that the Melaka Health Department did not issue any instructions or actions (to take the Covid-19 health screening book) from the district health department or office.

Meanwhile, Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad confirmed receiving a report regarding the matter and no arrest has been made thus far. — Bernama