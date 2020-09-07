Health Ministry: Malaysia has 62 new Covid-19 cases today, the highest since RMCO came into force in June

Including today’s figure, the latest cumulative number of positive cases in the country is now 9,459 with 207 active cases to date. Six are undergoing treatment in intensive care and four require breathing assistance. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Malaysia recorded a massive jump in new Covid-19 cases today, the Health Ministry has announced.

Of the 62 new cases registered today, 56 were local transmissions with the remaining six imported.

Including today’s figure, the latest cumulative number of positive cases in the country is now 9,459 with 207 active cases to date. Six are undergoing treatment in intensive care and four require breathing assistance.

No new deaths were registered today, with the overall number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia recorded at 128 to date.

