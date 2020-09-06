Ahead of Malaysia Day, DAP senator seeks urgent motion in Dewan Negara on Philippines’ renewed bid to claim Sabah

The Philippines’ claim on Sabah has caused worry among Sabahans, especially given the influx of undocumented migrants from the republic, in the north Borneo state. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Opposition lawmaker Adrian Lasimbang today called for an urgent motion to debate the Philippines renewed attempt to claim ownership of Sabah.

The Sabah senator said he is proposing a motion under Standing Order 17 (1) to postpone the current proceedings in the upper House of Parliament to debate the issue which he described as provocative and a challenge to Malaysia’s sovereignty just ahead of Malaysia Day.

“This motion is an important matter for national sovereignty as [the Philippines’ claim is a] violation of regional cooperation through Asean, as well as a violation of agreements at the United Nations’ level,” Lasimbang said in a statement today.

He said that the Philippines’ claim on Sabah has caused worry among Sabahans, especially given the influx of undocumented migrants from the republic, in the north Borneo state.

He said that while Malaysia prefers a non-confrontational approach in its diplomatic dealings, the government must stand firm and act fast against this threat to the country’s sovereignty.

Sabah is heading to the polls on September 26 and the Philippine stake has been making headlines.

On September 1, Philippine daily The Inquirer reported that its country’s Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr saying he will revive a shuttered department to restart fresh claims on Sabah.

Former British colonies Sabah, Sarawak, Malaya and Singapore came together to form Malaysia in 1963 with Singapore ejected two years later.

Malaysia will be celebrating its founding on September 16.

Last month, the Philippines’ House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a substitute bill requiring the printing of the country’s map, including its 200-mile exclusive economic zone and Sabah, on Philippine passports.

Cagayan de Oro representative Rufus B. Rodriguez reportedly said the move was aimed at emphasising the Philippines’ victory in the West Philippine Sea issue over China in the International Arbitral Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, and its legal and historical rights over Sabah.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said that Malaysia would never recognise or entertain such claims, and said it would fight to defend Sabah’s sovereignty in Malaysia.