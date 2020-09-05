Selangor proposes increasing fine for water polluters to RM1m

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari said the state has agreed to amend the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) enactment to deter future polluters.. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The Selangor state government will table a motion at the state assembly seating in October to increase the fine for water polluters to RM1 million.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state has agreed to amend the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) enactment to deter future polluters.

He also said the federal government through the Ministry of Environment and Water will also suggest amendments to the Environmental Act to toughen its stand against polluters as well.

“The state government through LUAS has agreed to improve the enactment. Under the previous law, the pollution fine is around RM500,000 and we plan to bring it to RM1 million.

“The enactment will be brought to the state assembly session that will convene in the final budget of October and November. We will bring this enactment immediately for amendment.

“We had started this, for a year or two, in studying the aspects. We hope the ministry of environment will immediately change the Environmental Act and with high fines, there will be awareness,” he told a press conference at the Air Selangor headquarters here today.

