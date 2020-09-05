MB says will act against illegal settlement in Kuala Perlis

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the issue of an illegal settlement which was taking place along the coast of Kuala Perlis was not new and several actions such as issuing notices would be taken in the near future.

KANGAR, Sept 5 — The Perlis government will take stringent action against any individual or parties who encroach into government-owned land regardless of whether they are foreigners or locals, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

“The issue of land encroachments not only involves Rohingya, but also locals,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving a courtesy call from the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the State Assembly Complex today.

He said the situation in Kuala Perlis was different from that in Bukit Malut, Langkawi because most of the intruders were Malaysians and not foreigners, and even if there were, their number was small.

“We cannot shut our eyes to their encroachments just because they are Malaysian citizens,” he said.

Azlan said that, prior to this, he had directed the related agency to conduct integrated enforcement action so that measures could be taken as not all the agencies involved had the necessary power.

Bernama, prior to this, reported that the presence of foreigners from Bukit Malut, Langkawi as fishermen in the waters of Kuala Perlis had result in anxiety among local residents when the ‘uninvited guests’ started to occupy the area since lately. — Bernama