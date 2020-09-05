Azmin: Today’s government listens to the people’s voice

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a caring government that wants the wealth of the country to be shared fairly. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, Sept 5 — An effective government is a government that is prepared to listen to the grouses of the people and seek solutions to help them,” said Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a caring government that wants the wealth of the country to be shared fairly and equitably across income classes, ethnics or regions.

“In just seven months (after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government), the PN government is seen as seriously reaching out to the people and received world recognition as the best government in carrying out Covid-19 and economic recovery efforts,” he told reporters after attending a Productive Discussion Session organised by the northern region Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) here today.

Mohamed Azmin said on the other hand, what happened before that was the failure of the Pakatan Harapan government to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

“Even though I was from that administration (Economic Affairs Minister) at that time, I nonetheless felt what took place before this did not much ease the problems face by the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the event today, Azmin said the ‘Malaysia Mudah’ (#MyMudah) initiative gave a platform for entrepreneurs to obtain access to procedures and regulations to carry out their activities.

“#My mudah gathers all data on allocations and regulations not only at ministry level but also at national level, with the aim to reduce red tape in this challenging time (Covid-19),” he said. — Bernama